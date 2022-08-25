This week, we asked our readers in the 507 who their favorite teacher was. Here are some of the answers we received:
Elissa Johnson:
Nacia R. Olson, she truly cared about each and everyone of her students and pushed them to do their best and graduate! Without her pushing me, I wouldn't of graduated!!
Heidi Ernste:
Mrs Kane, I had just moved to the district and she made sure I was making friends and building good relationships at my new school. She made an uncomfortable change seamless. I will never forget her. Great teacher
Allyson Yennie:
Frau Zishka was incredible! She set such high standards, and knew exactly how to get every student to be their best. She had a heart of gold. When I went to college the German professor always wanted to know what we did in our German class in high school. My elementary teachers at Wilson were so wonderful too (Ms. Lerum, Mrs. Falcone, Mrs. Belina)…such great memories!
Tim Glende:
The late Donna Beatty without a doubt. Very caring, friendly, affable and easy to get along with.
Maeve Cashman Jensen:
Mrs. Sara Slotsve and Mrs. Gerdes from St Marys School. Always kind, patient and special way of teaching to understand
Jasmine Hernandez Guerrero:
Mrs. Canney at Roosevelt! I had her for 5th grade, She was an awesome teacher! Kept in touch with me throughout the years, she attended my quinceañera and also my grad party! Super sweet
Annie Mae:
Dena Lobb Her classroom was the “safe place” for everyone. She radiated positive energy that made her students feel like they belonged there. ALC students can be tough nuts to crack but she believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. She sparked my love for learning so much, I’m even going into teaching! The idea of being a “Dena” to my students has inspired me to continue my education so I can pass down her legacy.
Mike Cross:
Mr Bleichner. He taught us white kids in rural MN about racism with blue eyes and brown eyes. Classmates still talk about in 50 years later. He is still alive
Grace Claire:
Polly Von inspired me to become a better writer and always made me laugh! From a student in pre-AP English 9 and Creative Writing to now being friends!
Andrea Bauer:
Mr. Clapp, Washington Elementary school 3rd grade. Such a fun, caring and kind teacher. I still see him around town and he still calls me by my third grade nickname.
Justin Krueger:
Dean Walters. It’s been many yrs ago, but he is one teacher I will never forget.
Dineen Anderson:
Mr LeVake at the Faribault Middle School. I wouldn’t have passed algebra without his patients to explain!
Melissa Hallaway Hanson:
Back in my day there were so many. All the teachers at Wilson. Mrs. Carothers, Mrs. Forum, Mr. Hermanson, Mr. Muir, Mr. Peterson...
Hunter Gare:
I had quite a few favorite teachers. My top two would probably be Johnny Frank and Renon Thomas! Great teachers and coaches!
Mike Shaw:
All of them, no question about it.
Brittani Rose:
Mrs. Otis. Jefferson elementary. She was always the most caring teacher and even after years and years she still would remember every student and always make sure to say hi
Kenzie Leiann Olson:
Dean Walters, Frau Maureen Zishka, and Mrs. Lustig. All 3 of these teachers were amazing through my school years!
Sarah Hatfield:
I had many great teachers, but would choose Ellen Bisping and Sue Feyereisn as my top two!
Katie Borgstahl:
I graduated a long time ago but Don Hettinga, when he taught at the ALC. His humor and caring personality is one of the reasons I got through High School.
Jen Peterson:
May Bottke and Ed Kane…one taught me the value of the golden rule and the other nurtured my creativity which steered me into my career.
Gener Linse:
Paul Hokanson! He was the best teacher, made class fun! That's why I'm better at math than most accountants!
Jill Molitor:
Harvey Schuldt who gave me not only lifelong tools to understand algebra but opened my eyes to the “soft skills” needed to succeed in business and leadership. Integrity, trust, and effort.
