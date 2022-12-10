The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Cold courts
Pickleball continues to be a popular means of recreation regionally, with some hearty players even playing outside over the winter.
When there’s no ice or wind and temperatures are at least 30 degrees, players come out to Northfield’s Riverside Lions Park twice a day at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
“We welcome any players who show up,” said Paul Case, who helps organize the unstructured outdoor group with her husband John.
Referendum path
In November, Northfield School District voters approved, with 68% in favor, to continue the district’s capital improvement levy, while 58% voted to expand the levy funding to increase with inflation. Those dollars can be used for maintenance and upkeep of the schools.
But it doesn’t solve what district leaders believe is a lingering issue: an outdated high school not suited for the highest quality modern learning.
In 2017, voters turned down a referendum that would’ve built a new high school, in addition to other projects. After a year of task force work, surveys and discussions, the School Board, at the recommendation of Superintendent Matt Hillman, is eyeing a new referendum for improvement at the high school.
Whereas the ask in 2017 was for a reconstruction of the high school, this time, the board and staff leaders are looking at major renovation projects at a lower cost. In order to “spur movement toward a decision,” Superintendent Hillmann provided a recommendation to the board for a three-question referendum at its most recent meeting.
CAC’s new food shelf honored
The Minnesota Association of Community Education recently recognized the new satellite food shelf operated by the Northfield Community Action Center that is located at the Northfield Community Education Center, NCEC, with a statewide project award.
Opened in September 2021, the NCEC Food Shelf has distributed more than 63,000 pounds of food to families living in more than 350 different households, over the course of 2,000 visits, said Michael Pursell, food access program director at CAC in Northfield.
“It’s great to be recognized,” said Pursell. “A lot of people worked hard to create the new food access for families living on the northside of Northfield.”
