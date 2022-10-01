The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Northfield Montessori
For 25 years, Northfield Montessori has been educating local tots from infant to kindergarten. An Open House celebrating students, teachers and families will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1-4 p.m. at the school. Northfield Montessori is located on north Highway 3 at 340 Montessori Court.
Day of Caring
Volunteers from many Northfield businesses and nonprofits joined together last Friday to give back to the community as part of the Rice County United Way Day of Caring. United Way executive director Elizabeth Child said she’s thinking about officially making the annual volunteer activity a two-day event next year.
City Council action
Maintaining a high standard of public safety was at the root of actions taken recently by the Northfield City Council. At a work session and at a regular meeting, the city council reached a consensus on the 2023 preliminary tax levy of 18.5%. The council also approved a general fund budget of $17 million.
Cannabinoid sales approved
City Council also tackled the issue of approving the sale of cannabinoid edible products in Northfield, but was not able to agree on the licensing fees. The council will return to address the topic at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 11.
Ribbon cutting
Mark your calendars for an official ribbon cutting on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. for the Northfield Depot. Save the Northfield Depot board of directors member Alice Thomas said the ceremony will celebrate the community’s donations of time, funds and skills.
Sports
Scene
More
