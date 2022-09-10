The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Lavender Barnyard offers, tours, picking, yoga
Although lavender blooms in June, fall is an excellent time to visit Marie and Marty Schuhwerck’s picturesque lavender farm. Located north of Northfield, Lavender Barnyard offers a tranquil spot for tours, photo shoots, intimate weddings and yoga classes.
Northfield school test score decline slightly
According to recent statistics released by the Minnesota Department of Education, Northfield students experienced a noticeable drop on the latest round of standardized test score given last spring.
September kicks off hot, humid
While August delivered significant rains and modest temperatures, September started on a hot and humid note for many in the Northfield area, hoping to enjoy the last days of summer vacation without such high humidity.
Local twins earn Eagle Scout status
Before turning 18 years old and leaving Northfield to begin their first year at the University of Minnesota in Duluth, fraternal twins Mara and Naomi Halls completed their final scouting project to receive the Boy Scouts of America’s highest merit badge. The twins designed and built two benches and a ramp for Prairie Edge’s Humane Society.
Historic DJJD re-enactment video discovered
Thanks to some sleuthing from local history buffs Jeff Sauve and Tim Freeland, as well as some digging by the staff at the Minnesota Historical Society, a 2 1/2 minute video from 1948’s Defeat of Jesse James Days was discovered.
Sports
A stellar start: the Northfield High School volleyball team, the Raider’s girls swim and diving teams and the Raider’s football teams all opened their respective seasons with wins.
More
