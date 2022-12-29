Throughout December, Industrial Technology teacher Mitch Dinse has been working with his students in the Advance Woodworking class to attempt a first-time project as part of the manufacturing curriculum.

Devin Maas assists a third grade student in making a snowman out of the project kit he and his classmates helped put together as par of his Advanced Wood class. (Photo courtesy of Mitch Dinse)
1st grade students work on their snowman block projects created by the high school advance woodworking class. (Photo courtesy of Mitch Dinse)
Students in the advanced woodworking class created project kits for elementary students and spent a couple days last week helping the younger students complete the projects to take home. (Photo courtesy of Mitch Dinse)

