...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Minnesota...
Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties.
.Melting snow combined with precipitation that fell a few days
ago has led to an increase in river levels. With another system
arriving tomorrow and Wednesday, further rises to the levels are
expected, with flood stage being exceeded Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College
soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 896.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 897.7 feet Wednesday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 897.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
898.1 feet on 10/06/2019.
&&
A Northfield teacher will be the next principal of Roosevelt Elementary School.
Ashley Benhart will fill the post beginning at the start of the 2023-2024 school year, the school district announced on Tuesday.
Benhart is replacing Shawn Peck, who is leaving to become an elementary school principal in the Farmington School District. Peck came to Faribault Public Schools in 2017 as a high school assistant principal. He moved to Roosevelt before the 2021-2022 school year.
Benhart has seven years of teaching experience and two years of administrative experience, according to the district announcement. Most recently she was a second-grade bilingual teacher in the Northfield Public School District.
Benhart has a master’s degree and a K-12 principal licensure.