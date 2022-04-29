20-year old Augsburg student and Tri-City United graduate Kailey Mach was killed in a house explosion in Le Center while house sitting. Mach was on her way to pursuing a career in education. (File photos/southernminn.com)
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason announced on April 29 that investigators determined the cause of the house explosion and fire that killed 20 year-old Kailey Lynn Mach.
The Feb. 26, 2022 explosion, which occurred at 35533 211th Ave. Le Center, was linked to an underground gas leak by investigators.
Mason reports that on April 21st, 2022, investigators from the Le Sueur County Sheriff Office, the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office and various private Fire Cause and Origin Investigators met at the property and conducted an in-depth examination of the scene.
Mason advises that as part of that examination, investigators pressure tested and excavated theLP gas line that supplied gas from the LP Tank to the residence.
Ultimately, the examinationrevealed a leakinthe gasline, just outside the residence, andtheleakallowed the LP Gas to seep into the dirt. The gas then migrated through the earth to the basementfoundation and into the basement level,where eventually enough of the LP Gas built-up and wasignited,causing the explosion and fire.
Mach, a 2019 Tri-City United graduate and budding educator enrolled at Augsburg University, was house-sitting and watching the dogs while the homeowners were away.
Mach began working for the TCU School District as a KidZone leader in the before and after school childcare program, starting in her junior or senior year of high school.
In her days as a Titan, Mach was active on the dance team and the school band while also maintaining a good academic record. She was a recipient of the Dr. Charles Beer Memorial Scholarship, Le Center Community Club Scholarship and the Kolacky Days Miss Congeniality Scholarship.
Augsburg University awarded Mach an Early Auggies Scholarship and Augsburg Opportunity Scholarship covering $52,000 over four years.
She was attending Augsburg University with plans to become a kindergarten teacher at the time of her sudden death.
Mach’s passion for education was rivaled by her passion for Czech heritage. She represented the city of Montgomery as a member of the Kolacky Days Royal Court and was named Miss Congeniality in 2018. She was also a 2015 Czech Heritage Jr. Royalty ambassador and was a junior director of the Domaci Czech Folk Dancers
Masonindicates that withthesefindings,theInvestigation of theexplosionandfirewillbe concluded.
