Friday, Mar 24
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle — 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Mar 25
Wednesday Wear — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Sunday, Mar 26
Moland pancake dinner — 12-2 p.m., 7574 NE 84th Ave., 7574 NE 84th Ave., Kenyon. Serving delicious pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk, and orange juice. Free will donation
Monday, Mar 27
Kindergarten informational meeting — 6 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Free childcare for children aged 33 months and older will be provided. Information covered during the meeting will include Kindergarten Readiness, health and immunizations, transportation and curriculum. A tour of the elementary school will be offered.
Tuesday, Mar 28
Burger Basket Night — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Mar 29
Overcomers — 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool — 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Wednesday Wear — 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Wing Night — 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Friday, Mar 31
Saturday, Apr 01
Tuesday, Apr 04
Wednesday, Apr 05
Friday, Apr 07
Saturday, Apr 08
Sunday, Apr 09
Wanamingo Community Meal — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center.
Tuesday, Apr 11
Wednesday, Apr 12
Friday, Apr 14
Saturday, Apr 15
Tuesday, Apr 18
Wednesday, Apr 19
Friday, Apr 21
Saturday, Apr 22
Tuesday, Apr 25
Wednesday, Apr 26
Friday, Apr 28
Saturday, Apr 29
Tuesday, May 02
Wednesday, May 03
