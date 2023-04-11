Exchange Club, schools hosting 'screenagers' event in May Annie Harman Annie Harman Associate Editor Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Apr 11, 2023 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Addressing vaping and alcohol in the digital age. This event is open to the public. Co-hosted by Exchange Club Center for Family Unity and Owatonna Public Schools.When: 6-7:30 p.m . on Monday, May 1Where: Owatonna Middle School (500 15th St NE, Owatonna)Cost: Free admission Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Annie Harman Associate Editor Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Effects of winterkill showing on some southern Minnesota lakes 'Items connected to potential acts of violence' reportedly found in St. Olaf dorm Charges: St. Olaf student had gun magazines, shooting notes, map Charges: St. Olaf student had gun magazines, shooting notes, map Warrant filed for St. Peter woman accused of mail theft, check forgery Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Kyle Filipowski returning to Duke; top signee asks out of commitment Move to 'Green' School Buses Could Boost Kids' Class Attendance Iowa attorney general pauses payment for Plan B, abortion Sylvester Stallone Reality Series Sets Paramount+ Premiere (VIDEO)