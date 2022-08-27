Hosting a pair of teams both Friday and Saturday, the Waseca Bluejays girls tennis team looked to continue building on an impressive start to the 2022 season. Clutch tiebreak victories for the Bluejays against both Jordan and Stewartville allowed them to go 4-0 on the weekend, improving the team to 6-0 on the season.
"I really like the way the girls are coming to practice because they are all working really hard," said senior co-captain CeCe Huttemier. "It doesn't matter who we are playing, we are all moving our feet and haven't played down to anyone or gotten down on ourselves."
Friday morning began with Waseca hosting the Jordan Jaguars who proved to be a challenging opponent. Both one and two singles players, Sarah Robbins and Huttemier, took care of business earning 2-0 victories but the Bluejays needed two more wins after dropping single No. 3 and Doubles one and two.
The freshman duo of Paige Dufault and Lauren Drexler, competing in the doubles No. 3 slot, lost the first set 6-4 before turning things around, dominating the second set 6-1 before cruising to 10-4 victory to secure the match.
Sophomore Takya Schoenrock, playing in singles No. 4, got off to a slow start falling behind as much as 4-1 in the opening set before battling all the way back to hit tiebreak and ultimately earn the 7-6 (4) win. After a tough second set, Schoenrock put the team on her shoulders and put together a top-tier performance to win 10-5, giving Waseca the match and the 4-3 victory.
The matches with Farmington and Faribault featured much less drama as the Bluejays earned 5-2 and 7-0 victories before they wrapped the weekend with Stewartville.
The Tigers earned the edge after splitting the singles matches and earning a decisive victory in the doubles No. 1 match.
Waseca rallied to tie the match at 3-3 after winning a third set super tiebreaker (11-9) with the doubles No. 2 duo Miranda Breck and Maddy Benson. The Bluejays duo of Dufault and Drexler won a first set tiebreaker (7-5) in No. 3 doubles, and trailed 1-4 in the second set, but came back to win five games in a row to clinch the match.
With the victories, Waseca stands at 6-0 on the season and the team will return to action Thursday, Sep. 1 when it hits the road for the first time this year, traveling to Red Wing.
Waseca - 4, Jordan - 3
Singles:
No. 1 - Sarah Robbins, (WAS) defeated Dyllan Wellhausen, 2-0 (7-6 (4), 6-0)
No. 2 - Cece Huttemier, (WAS) defeated Makayla Haugen, 2-0 (6-3, 6-1)
No. 3 - Riley Steinhaus, (JOR) defeated Sarah Haley, 2-0 (6-2, 6-2)
No. 4 - Takya Schoenrock, (WAS) defeated Naomi Salzwedel, 2-1 (7-6 (4), 1-6, 10-5)
Doubles:
No. 1 - Maddie Olinger/Cora Wulf, (JOR) defeated Addie Pfeifer/Mia Kanewischer, 2-0 (6-0, 6-3)
No. 2 - Evy Menden/Jenna Elsenpeter, (JOR) defeated Miranda Breck/Maddy Benson, 2-0 (6-4, 6-4)
No. 3 - Paige Dufault/Lauren Drexler, (WAS) defeated Jenna Elsenpeter/Cailin Friary, 2-1 (4-6, 6-1, 10-4)
Waseca - 5, Farmington - 2
No. 1 - Sarah Robbins (WAS) defeated Kailyn Heath, 2-0 (6-3, 6-2)
No. 2 - Cece Huttemier, (WAS) defeated Taylor Rondo, 2-0 (6-0, 6-1)
No. 3 - Sarah Haley, (WAS) defeated Ellie Partington 2-0 (6-3, 6-1)
No. 4 - Shayla Draper, (FAR) defeated Takya Schoenrock, 2-1 (6-1, 2-6, 10-4)
Doubles:
No. 1 - Mia Kanewischer/Addie Pfeifer (WAS) defeated Addisyn Patrida/Amaza Burggaaff, 2-1 (6-2, 5-7, 10-7)
No. 2 - Julia Cashman/Hannah Rodgers (FAR) defeated Miranda Breck/Maddy Benson, 2-1 (7-6 (6), 6-4, 10-7)
No. 3 - Paige Dufault/Lauren Drexler (WAS) defeated Kate Kragness/Lauren Flemin, 2-0 (7-6 (4), 6-4)
Waseca - 7, Faribault - 0
Singles:
No. 1 - Sarah Robbins (WAS) defeated Lindsay Rauenhorst, 2-0 (6-0, 6-1)
No. 2 - Cece Huttemier, (WAS) defeated Hailey Reuvers, 2-0 (6-4, 6-2)
No. 3 - Sarah Haley (WAS) Grace Brazil, 2-0 (6-1, 7-6 (5))
No. 4 - Takya Schoenrock, (WAS) defeated Leah Nowaczewski, 2-0 (6-1, 6-2)
Doubles:
No. 1 - Mia Kanewischer/Addie Pfeifer, (WAS) Gabbie Temple/Anika Sterling, 2-0 (6-0, 6-2)
No. 2 - Miranda Breck/Maddy Benson (WAS) defeated Whitney Huberty/Isabella Anderson, 2-0 (6-0, 6-1)
No. 3 - Paige Dufault/Lauren Drexler (WAS) def. Isabella Pankonin/Fiona Hacker, 2-0 (6-0, 6-0)
Waseca - 4, Stewartville - 3
Singles:
No. 1 - Chloe Regal (STE) defeated Sarah Robbins, 2-0 (6-2, 6-2)
No. 2 - Cece Huttemier (WAS) Olivia Regal, 2-0 (6-3, 6-1)
No. 3 - Grace Miller (STE) defeated Sarah Haley 2-0 (6-1, 6-4)
No. 4 - Takya Schoenrock, (WAS) defeated Anne Bestor, 2-0 (6-1, 6-0)
Doubles:
No. 1 - Addison Manley/Katrina McCluskey, (STE) defeated Addie Pfeifer/Mia Kanewischer, 2-0 (6-1, 6-0)
No. 2 - Miranda Breck/Maddy Benson, (WAS) defeated Rachel Boe/Grace Elton, 2-1 (3-6, 6-4, 11-9)
No. 3 - Paige Dufault/Lauren Drexler, (WAS) defeated Emma Manley/Haley Laures, 2-0 (7-6 (5), 6-4)
Waseca (6-0) will travel to Red Wing on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 10am.