8.31 Sarah Robbins.JPG

Sarah Robbins lines up a return. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Hosting a pair of teams both Friday and Saturday, the Waseca Bluejays girls tennis team looked to continue building on an impressive start to the 2022 season. Clutch tiebreak victories for the Bluejays against both Jordan and Stewartville allowed them to go 4-0 on the weekend, improving the team to 6-0 on the season.

8.31 Cece Huttemier.JPG

CeCe Huttemier returns a serve at the back of the box. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.31 Mia Kanewischer.JPG

Mia Kanewischer puts a cut on her shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.31 Addie Pfeifer.JPG

Addie Pfeifer gets her racket low to return a shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.31 Maddy Benson.JPG

Maddy Benson sends a shot from the back row. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

