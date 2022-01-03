TUESDAY, JAN. 4

Boys basketball

Bethlehem Academy at Loyola Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Mankato East at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Southland at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Kingsland, 7:15 p.m.

WEM at St. James Area, 7:15 p.m.

Faribault at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.

Boys hockey

Faribault at Rochester Lourdes, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

Boys basketball

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Faribault at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Bethlehem Academy at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Boys hockey

Faribault at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.

Boys swimming and diving

Faribault at Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Kenyon-Wanamingo vs. Lake City, 5 p.m., Goodhue

Kenyon-Wanamingo at Goodhue, 7:45 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 7

Boys basketball

Bethlehem Academy at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

WEM at Belle Plaine, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Randolph at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Bethlehem Academy at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

WEM at Medford, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Kenyon-Wanamingo, St. Thomas Academy at Wabasha-Kellogg, 5 p.m.

Faribault vs. Belle Plaine, 7 p.m., Jordan High School

SATURDAY, JAN. 8

Dance

Faribault at Edina Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Gymnastics

Faribault Invite, 11:15 a.m., Faribault High School

Wrestling

WEM/JWP at Norwood Young America Invite, 9 a.m.

