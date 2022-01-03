LOCAL SCHEDULE Jan 3, 2022 Jan 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUESDAY, JAN. 4Boys basketballBethlehem Academy at Loyola Catholic, 7:15 p.m.Mankato East at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.Girls basketballSouthland at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.Kenyon-Wanamingo at Kingsland, 7:15 p.m.WEM at St. James Area, 7:15 p.m.Faribault at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.Boys hockeyFaribault at Rochester Lourdes, 7 p.m.THURSDAY, JAN. 6Boys basketballKenyon-Wanamingo at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.Faribault at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.Girls basketballBethlehem Academy at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.Boys hockeyFaribault at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.Boys swimming and divingFaribault at Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.WrestlingKenyon-Wanamingo vs. Lake City, 5 p.m., GoodhueKenyon-Wanamingo at Goodhue, 7:45 p.m.FRIDAY, JAN. 7Boys basketballBethlehem Academy at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.Blooming Prairie at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.WEM at Belle Plaine, 7:15 p.m.Girls basketballRandolph at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.Bethlehem Academy at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.WEM at Medford, 7:15 p.m.WrestlingKenyon-Wanamingo, St. Thomas Academy at Wabasha-Kellogg, 5 p.m.Faribault vs. Belle Plaine, 7 p.m., Jordan High SchoolSATURDAY, JAN. 8DanceFaribault at Edina Invite, 8:30 a.m.GymnasticsFaribault Invite, 11:15 a.m., Faribault High SchoolWrestlingWEM/JWP at Norwood Young America Invite, 9 a.m. Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Faribault Bethlehem Academy Basketball School Boys Wrestling Invite Hockey Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Fire destroys mobile home and shed in Faribault LIFE WELL LIVED: Owatonna mourns the loss of a music and hockey legend Realty duo hopes to offer flexibility, innovation with Legacy brand Single vehicle crash sends driver to hospital Quonset home in Faribault has origins in WWII Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Canceled TV Shows 2022: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End? COVID-19 prompts caution for Montana State, North Dakota State as FCS title game nears Renewed TV Shows 2022: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season The Weeknd announces a new album