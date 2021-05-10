TUESDAY, MAY 11

Baseball

Owatonna vs. Winona, 5 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at BA, 5 p.m.

Golf

Owatonna boys, Albert Lea, Northfield, Rochester Mayo, 2:30 p.m., Owatonna Country Club

Gopher Conference meet, boys and girls, 4:30 p.m., Faribault Golf and Country Club

Softball

Owatonna at Winona, 5 p.m.

NRHEG vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Owatonna girls, Albert Lea, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, 4:30 p.m., Owatonna High School

Owatonna boys, Albert Lea, Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall, 4:30 p.m., Century High School

THURSDAY, MAY 13

Baseball

Owatonna at Faribault, 7 p.m.

NRHEG at Medford, 5 p.m.

Golf

Owatonna girls, Albert Lea, Rochester Mayo at Northfield, 1 p.m., Northfield Golf Club

Owatonna boys at Northfield, 2:30 p.m., Willingers Golf Club

Blooming Prairie boys vs. Waseca, 1:30 p.m.

Gopher Conference meet, girls, 4:30 p.m., Riverview Golf Course

Lacrosse

Owatonna girls vs. Rochester Century, 7:15 p.m.

Softball

Owatonna vs. Faribault, 5 p.m.

NRHEG vs. Medford, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Owatonna vs. Rochester Mayo, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Gopher Conference meet, 4:30 p.m., United South Central High School

FRIDAY, MAY 14

Baseball

Owatonna vs. Lakeville South, 7 p.m.

Medford vs. Triton, 5 p.m.

Blooming Prairie vs. Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

Owatonna boys at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Medford vs. Waseca, 4:30 p.m.

NRHEG vs. JWP, 4:30 p.m.

Blooming Prairie vs. Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 15

Lacrosse

Owatonna girls at Rochester Mayo, 5:15 p.m.

Softball

Blooming Prairie vs. Chatfield, 10 a.m.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Lucas Seehafer at 507-444-2375. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments