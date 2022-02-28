School was canceled Monday and Tuesday at Washington Elementary due to a break in the main waterline entering the school. No major damage was caused and class is anticipated to resume Wednesday. (Emily Kahnke/southerminn.com)
Washington Elementary School was closed Monday and Tuesday due to a break in the main waterline.
According to District Director of Facilities, Infrastructure and Security Bob Olson, the issue started Friday when a small amount of water was seen sitting in the boiler room of the school. After consulting with the district’s plumbing contractor, it was determined a small break was in the main water supply outside of the school.
Olson and other district staff hoped that by turning off the water and utilizing a pump to keep the water out of the school, it would allow class to remain in session Monday. But when the water supply was turned back on, a second small break in the line was discovered, resulting in the cancelation of school Monday and Tuesday to allow for repairs.
Students are expected to be able to return for class on Wednesday, March 2. No major damage has been reported to the building.
