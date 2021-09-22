CLASS 6A

School, (1st place), (record), Total, Prv

1. Lakeville South (5) (3-0) 50 1

2. Rosemount (3-0) 43 4

3. Wayzata (3-0) 40 5

4. Shakopee (3-0) 33 6

5. Maple Grove (3-0) 30 7

6. Eden Prairie (2-1) 24 2

7. St. Michael-Albertville (2-1) 18 3

8. Stillwater (3-0) 14 T9

(tie) Woodbury (3-0) 14 T9

10. Prior Lake (2-1) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Minnetonka 3, Lakeville North 1.

CLASS 5A

School, (1st place), (record), Total, Prv

1. Mankato West (6) (3-0) 60 1

2. Andover (3-0) 49 3

3. Moorhead (2-0) 45 2

4. St. Thomas Academy (3-0) 42 5

5. Mahtomedi (3-0) 35 6

6. Rochester Mayo (3-0) 25 T9

7. Chaska (3-0) 23 8

8. Elk River (2-1) 17 T9

9. Sauk Rapids-Rice (3-0) 14 NR

10. Spring Lake Park (2-1) 9 4

Others receiving votes: Chanhassen 5, Rogers 4, Robbinsdale Cooper 2.

CLASS 4A

School, (1st place), (record), Total, Prv

1. Hutchinson (6) (3-0) 60 1

2. Becker (3-0) 54 2

3. Rocori (3-1) 42 4

4. Mound-Westonka (3-0) 41 5

5. Fridley (2-1) 27 6

(tie) Stewartville (3-0) 27 9

7. SMB-Wolfpack (3-0) 25 8

8. Kasson-Mantorville (2-1) 19 3

9. Winona (2-1) 14 7

10. Holy Angels (2-1) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: North Branch 6, Faribault 4, Willmar 3.

CLASS 3A

School, (1st place), (record), Total, Prv

1. Pierz (5) (3-0) 59 1

2. Cannon Falls (3-0) 51 3

3. Lake City (3-0) 44 4

4. Litchfield (1) (3-0) 42 5

5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-0) 31 6

6. Fairmont (3-0) 28 7

7. Dassel-Cokato (3-0) 21 NR

(tie) Plainview-Elgin-Millville (3-0) 21 10

9. Waseca (3-0) 12 9

10. Annandale (2-1) 9 2

Others receiving votes: Watertown-Mayer 5, Breck 3, Fergus Falls 2, Aitkin 1, Albany 1.

CLASS 2A

School, (1st place), (record), Total, Prv

1. Blooming Prairie (5) (3-0) 50 1

2. Blue Earth Area (3-0) 45 2

3. Pipestone (3-0) 40 3

4. Redwood Valley (3-0) 32 4

5. Kimball (3-0) 30 5

6. Minneapolis North (2-1) 25 6

7. West Central-Ashby (3-0) 16 8

8. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-0) 7 NR

(tie) Chatfield (2-1) 7 NR

(tie) Eden Valley-Watkins (3-0) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Barnesville 4, Triton 4, Lewiston-Altura 2, Maple River 2, Osakis 1, Paynesville 1, Goodhue 1, Rush City 1.

CLASS A

School, (1st place), (record), Total, Prv

1. Mahnomen-Waubun (5) (3-0) 50 1

2. Murray County Central (3-0) 45 2

3. Minneota (3-0) 40 3

4. BOLD (3-0) 33 5

5. Dawson-Boyd (3-0) 30 6

6. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (3-0) 23 7

7. Polk County West (3-0) 13 T8

8. Browerville-Eagle Valley (2-1) 11 4

(tie) Pine River-Backus (3-0) 11 10

10. Rushford-Peterson (3-0) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Bethlehem Academy 4, Ada-Borup 3, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 3, Mayer Lutheran 3, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 1.

9-MAN

School, (1st place), (record), Total, Prv

1. Mountain Lake Area (4) (3-0) 47 1

2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-0) 43 2

3. Verndale (1) (3-0) 40 3

4. Lanesboro (3-0) 31 5

5. Spring Grove (2-0) 30 4

6. Hills-Beaver Creek (3-0) 29 6

7. Hancock (3-0) 18 8

8. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (3-0) 10 NR

9. Wheaton Herman Norcross (3-0) 8 NR

10. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (3-0) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Fertile-Beltrami 4, Win-E-Mac 3, Edgerton 2, Nevis 2, Red Rock Central 1, LeRoy-Ostrander 1.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes.

