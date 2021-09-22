CLASS 6A
School, (1st place), (record), Total, Prv
1. Lakeville South (5) (3-0) 50 1
2. Rosemount (3-0) 43 4
3. Wayzata (3-0) 40 5
4. Shakopee (3-0) 33 6
5. Maple Grove (3-0) 30 7
6. Eden Prairie (2-1) 24 2
7. St. Michael-Albertville (2-1) 18 3
8. Stillwater (3-0) 14 T9
(tie) Woodbury (3-0) 14 T9
10. Prior Lake (2-1) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Minnetonka 3, Lakeville North 1.
CLASS 5A
School, (1st place), (record), Total, Prv
1. Mankato West (6) (3-0) 60 1
2. Andover (3-0) 49 3
3. Moorhead (2-0) 45 2
4. St. Thomas Academy (3-0) 42 5
5. Mahtomedi (3-0) 35 6
6. Rochester Mayo (3-0) 25 T9
7. Chaska (3-0) 23 8
8. Elk River (2-1) 17 T9
9. Sauk Rapids-Rice (3-0) 14 NR
10. Spring Lake Park (2-1) 9 4
Others receiving votes: Chanhassen 5, Rogers 4, Robbinsdale Cooper 2.
CLASS 4A
School, (1st place), (record), Total, Prv
1. Hutchinson (6) (3-0) 60 1
2. Becker (3-0) 54 2
3. Rocori (3-1) 42 4
4. Mound-Westonka (3-0) 41 5
5. Fridley (2-1) 27 6
(tie) Stewartville (3-0) 27 9
7. SMB-Wolfpack (3-0) 25 8
8. Kasson-Mantorville (2-1) 19 3
9. Winona (2-1) 14 7
10. Holy Angels (2-1) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: North Branch 6, Faribault 4, Willmar 3.
CLASS 3A
School, (1st place), (record), Total, Prv
1. Pierz (5) (3-0) 59 1
2. Cannon Falls (3-0) 51 3
3. Lake City (3-0) 44 4
4. Litchfield (1) (3-0) 42 5
5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-0) 31 6
6. Fairmont (3-0) 28 7
7. Dassel-Cokato (3-0) 21 NR
(tie) Plainview-Elgin-Millville (3-0) 21 10
9. Waseca (3-0) 12 9
10. Annandale (2-1) 9 2
Others receiving votes: Watertown-Mayer 5, Breck 3, Fergus Falls 2, Aitkin 1, Albany 1.
CLASS 2A
School, (1st place), (record), Total, Prv
1. Blooming Prairie (5) (3-0) 50 1
2. Blue Earth Area (3-0) 45 2
3. Pipestone (3-0) 40 3
4. Redwood Valley (3-0) 32 4
5. Kimball (3-0) 30 5
6. Minneapolis North (2-1) 25 6
7. West Central-Ashby (3-0) 16 8
8. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-0) 7 NR
(tie) Chatfield (2-1) 7 NR
(tie) Eden Valley-Watkins (3-0) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Barnesville 4, Triton 4, Lewiston-Altura 2, Maple River 2, Osakis 1, Paynesville 1, Goodhue 1, Rush City 1.
CLASS A
School, (1st place), (record), Total, Prv
1. Mahnomen-Waubun (5) (3-0) 50 1
2. Murray County Central (3-0) 45 2
3. Minneota (3-0) 40 3
4. BOLD (3-0) 33 5
5. Dawson-Boyd (3-0) 30 6
6. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (3-0) 23 7
7. Polk County West (3-0) 13 T8
8. Browerville-Eagle Valley (2-1) 11 4
(tie) Pine River-Backus (3-0) 11 10
10. Rushford-Peterson (3-0) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Bethlehem Academy 4, Ada-Borup 3, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 3, Mayer Lutheran 3, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 1.
9-MAN
School, (1st place), (record), Total, Prv
1. Mountain Lake Area (4) (3-0) 47 1
2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-0) 43 2
3. Verndale (1) (3-0) 40 3
4. Lanesboro (3-0) 31 5
5. Spring Grove (2-0) 30 4
6. Hills-Beaver Creek (3-0) 29 6
7. Hancock (3-0) 18 8
8. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (3-0) 10 NR
9. Wheaton Herman Norcross (3-0) 8 NR
10. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (3-0) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Fertile-Beltrami 4, Win-E-Mac 3, Edgerton 2, Nevis 2, Red Rock Central 1, LeRoy-Ostrander 1.