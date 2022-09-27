Wednesday, Sep 28
Overcomers — 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool — 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Wednesday Wear — 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Wing Night — 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Thursday, Sep 29
Library Lecture Series: Daniel E. Van Tassel, PhD — 6 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Please join us when this interesting and engaging Minnesota author comes to speak about his books and his life as a writer. Copies of his books will be available for sale after the program. (Cash or check). His books, Journey by the Book and Back to Barron are available for checkout at Buckham. Registration is not required but seating is limited.
Friday, Sep 30
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle — 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Oct 01
Wednesday Wear — 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Tuesday, Oct 04
Burger Basket Night — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Oct 05
Friday, Oct 07
Saturday, Oct 08
Sunday, Oct 09
Wanamingo Community Meal — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center.
Tuesday, Oct 11
Wednesday, Oct 12
4-hour refresher 55+ Driver Discount Course — 5:30-9:30 p.m., K-W Middle/High School, 400 6th St, Kenyon. This class will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update you on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28.
