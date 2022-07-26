Jamie Bates is the new principal of the Owatonna Area Learning Center. With a passion for equity, she hopes to increase graduation rates and set up every student for success following graduation. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
The People’s Press is delivered to print subscribers on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Each day also has an e-edition (a digital replica of the print edition) online, and an extra e-edition comes out each Friday.
Each edition contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Owatonna area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at owatonna.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Besser ready to sell Tone Music
After purchasing Tone Music 32 years ago, Jerry Besser is finally preparing to turn the business over to a new owner.
GEM Days returns
Blue skies Thursday welcomed the beginning of GEM Days, as members of the community flocked to downtown Owatonna. Food trucks lined Central Park, and businesses took to the streets to promote weekend specials, celebrating Owatonna’s claim as the “jewel of the prairie.”
New ALC principal begins
Jamie Bates, the new Owatonna Area Learning Center principal, was the principal at an alternative school in Texas before deciding to move to Minnesota just a few weeks ago, a decision that brought her closer to her son. She said while visiting Minnesota, she fell in love with the state and the community.
Communitywide branding effort begins
“We are all in agreement that we need to figure out how to consolidate our messaging a little bit better than we currently are, so people can truly understand what Owatonna is all about,” said Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
Sports
With school sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams done for the summer, keep an eye out for summer games, features and recreation.
More
Summarized above are just a handful of the stories featured in the last week of the People’s Press. Readers can find several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more in the newspapers and on the website.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.
