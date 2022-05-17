The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
Here's a sample of the news from the last week.
Teacher of the Year
Teachers can play a critical role in influencing their children and helping shape their futures. They provide education, encouragement and act as role models. One Owatonna teacher has successfully done all that, going above and beyond and making his classroom a fun and exciting learning environment. He was named 2022 Owatonna School District Teacher of the Year for his efforts.
Eggs ‘n’ Economics
Owatonna residents and business and city leaders got together for a panel at Torey’s Thursday, May 12 to talk about one of the most pressing development areas in the community: housing.
Spirit of entrepreneurship
Though the second National Entrepreneurship recognized by the Owatonna Area Business Development Center took place in February 2021, it wasn’t until Wednesday, May 11 that the past and present leaders in entrepreneurship were celebrated, delayed by the pandemic. One businessperson was named the Entrepreneur of the Year.
Return of the Early Birds
Corky’s Early Bird Softball Classic returned to Owatonna, with over 100 teams participating in the 42nd event.
Spread hope
For the last couple years, students and staff at the Owatonna Area Learning Center have created fence murals with positive messages to display for the community. Students and staff are now planning ideas for the fence lining the west side of the school campus.
Sports
Check out the latest game and feature stories from the winter sports season for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams. After a slow start, due to weather delays, the games have been coming fast and furious, with playoffs now arriving or approaching.
