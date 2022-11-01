The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
The People’s Press is delivered to print subscribers on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Each day also has an e-edition (a digital replica of the print edition) online, and an extra e-edition comes out each Friday.
Each edition contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Owatonna area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at owatonna.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
OPU prepares for gas increases
Increases in costs for services and goods have become all too familiar over the last several months, largely due to issues surrounding inflation and supply chains. When it comes to utilities in our home, there is no exception.
Nursing students arrive at public schools
The Owatonna School District welcomed student nurses into the schools from Rasmussen University last week as part of their clinical rotations. Assistant Professor Ann Schroeder said the clinicals are part of the public health course, and she thinks it is important to get students out of the hospital or clinic setting to get experience in the full scope of healthcare.
Rysavy family celebrates 100 years on the farm
Alove for the land, life on the farm and a connection to their family’s history, have been the driving forces behind one of the newest members of Steele County’s Century Farms roster. Located south of Owatonna close to the unincorporated community of Litomysl, the 160-acre Rysavy farm has been part of the family since 1922 and is currently owned by Albert and Peggy Rysavy.
Community forums
The People’s Press is a co-sponsor, with the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club and Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, of weekly candidate forums for the upcoming local elections. Full stories on each forum are posted every Monday afternoon at Owatonna.com.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
More
Summarized above are just a handful of the stories featured in the last week of the People’s Press. Readers can find several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news, calendars, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more in print and on the website.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.