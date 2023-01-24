An addition will be constructed on the south side of the building that currently houses Don Juan Cantina and Grill to bring in a Jersey Mike’s drive thru on West Frontage Road in Owatonna. (Photo courtesy of Jersey’s Mikes)
The Steele County Historical Society Tea Club got its start in February 2003, meeting monthly in the Dunnell House in the Village of Yesteryear. (Photo courtesy of Dodie Ellingson)
Junior forward Joseph Webster (9) carries the puck into the offensive zone during Owatonna’s 3-1 win over Bloomington Kennedy. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Sub shop coming to town
Less than two weeks after the city officially entered into a purchase agreement with a new drive-thru coffee shop, another drive-thru tailored business — Jersey Mike’s — is in the beginning stages of coming to Owatonna.
City still considering THC ordinance options
City Attorney Mark Walbran presented the City Council with the first reading of two ordinances that would help regulate the sale of cannabinoid products, including fees and charges that would be created.
While the council moved 6-1 to table the first reading until more details could be hammered out, there was much conversation in the chambers about how much of a role the city should have in this new market.
Tea Club celebrates 20 years
Tea time has a long history of bringing people together throughout the centuries. What many are unaware of is that for the last 20 years, a handful of local women have been gathering for a mutual love of tea and ended up creating an everlasting bond of friendship right here in Steele County.
Chili Cook-Off set to return
The annual Chili Cook-off benefiting the Andrew Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Fund returns for its 17th year Saturday, after taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
