School Board names new student representatives
With the former representative Daniela Ortiz having graduated earlier this year, her seat has opened up, and her successors are ready to take a seat and be the bridge between the student population and the board.
Hailey Kjersten and Jace Forcelle will now be representing the student body.
OFD uses controlled burn for training
As if it couldn’t get hot enough this month, the Owatonna Fire Department decided to kick things up a few notches June 19 with another controlled burn as a means for invaluable training.
Starting bright and early at 8 a.m., the home at 1450 Cherry Street went up in flames, providing an opportunity for firefighters to train. Though quite unique, this is not an uncommon practice. According to Owatonna city leaders, when vacant buildings — especially residential ones — are earmarked to be torn down for future development, the structure will often first be used by the city’s police and fire departments for training.
360-photos and virtual tours now at SCHS
The Steele County Historical Society recently received a grant from the Carl and Verna Schmidt Foundation near Rochester that provided new technology to take 360-degree photos of the History Center, Orphanage Museum and Village of Yesteryear. The photos will not only preserve the interior views of the historic structures, but will also improve public outreach by allowing for virtual tours.
Elstad named to national board
Owatonna’s Superintendent Jeff Elstad has added his name amongst the 160 superintendents from across the nation to sit on the School Superintendents Association (AASA) governing board. The AASA advocated for equitable access for all students to the highest quality public education, and develops and supports school system leaders.
Sports
With school sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams done for the summer, keep an eye out for summer games, features and recreation.
