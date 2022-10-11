Sharon West visits with guests Wednesday during the Legacy Luncheon, where she and her late husband, Harvey, were named the recipients of the 2022 Spirit of the Community Award. The annual event is a part of Owatonna Foundation Week. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
While the majority of property owners along the 100-300 block of North Cedar Avenue agree the streetscape project turned out “beautiful,” the high assessments being proposed have made them question if additions like planters and fancy alleyways were necessary. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Sharon West visits with guests Wednesday during the Legacy Luncheon, where she and her late husband, Harvey, were named the recipients of the 2022 Spirit of the Community Award. The annual event is a part of Owatonna Foundation Week. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
While the majority of property owners along the 100-300 block of North Cedar Avenue agree the streetscape project turned out “beautiful,” the high assessments being proposed have made them question if additions like planters and fancy alleyways were necessary. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
The People’s Press is delivered to print subscribers on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Each day also has an e-edition (a digital replica of the print edition) online, and an extra e-edition comes out each Friday.
Each edition contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Owatonna area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at owatonna.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Spirit of the Community
Some might argue that when Harvey and Sharon West returned to Owatonna, the city was changed for the better. The Wests were recognized with the 2022 Spirit of the Community award last week. We shared the story of their contributions.
Pretty penny
While downtown owners commended the work done in the downtown, some expressed displeasure with the higher than expected assessments to pay for it all.
Going wild
An Owatonna child had a wish come true, as she visited the San Diego Zoo.
Nature and rebirth
An artist is exploring some deep and meaningful concepts with their exhibition at the Owatonna Arts Center, on show now.
Election guides
We’re rounding up answers from candidates in local and regional election races and posting the answers in the People’s Press and on our website at owatonna.com.
Scene
Each edition of the County News includes a Southern Minn Scene page, which highlights a large selection of events in the coming week. The content is also available at southernminnscene.com.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
More
Summarized above are just a handful of the stories featured in the last week of the People’s Press. Readers can find several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news, calendars, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more in print and on the website.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.