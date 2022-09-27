The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Council approves preliminary tax levy
During the City Council meeting last week, councilors unanimously approved a 9% preliminary tax levy increase for the upcoming year. Though this number may seem large, being only 0.5% less than the 2022 increase, Finance Director Rhonda Moen pointed out the preliminary increase is significantly lower than the predicted tax growth for the community.
Relay for Life honorary chair never stops fighting
After retiring in January, Jim Miller had several activities and destinations on his list he hoped to accomplish. All of that came to a staggering halt when he was diagnosed with Mantle Cell Lymphoma months later in April of this year.
Being a two-time cancer survivor is part of why he was chosen as the honorary chair for this year’s Steele Waseca Relay for Life this weekend.
Interior of new school taking shape
The coordinated efforts of more than 160 workers at the site of the new Owatonna High School are keeping things moving smoothly as classrooms begin to take shape and preparations for paving the parking lots begin.
‘Price is Right’ fundraiser a hit
The 761 Foundation hosted its first ever fundraising event earlier this month by mimicking a popular game show. The inaugural “Price is Right” event was a great success, according to the foundation’s board members, and they are excited to make the game show night an annual occurrence.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
More
