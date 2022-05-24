The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
Students clean downtown
Armed with gloves, brooms, dustpans, rakes and garbage bags, students and staff from the Owatonna Area Learning Center gathered downtown to participate in the ALC’s annual commitment of cleaning the parking lots and sidewalks in the downtown area.
Festival of Tables returns
Bright, festive and lush with creativity is one way to describe one of the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary’s prominent annual fundraisers for the year. The ninth annual Festival of Tables featured 18 tables last week, seating more than 150 guests at the Owatonna Country Club.
McKinley garden grows
new fence will complement the expansion of the McKinley Elementary garden through the acceptance of a Garden-in-a-Box (GIAB) grant from the Minnesota State Horticultural Society. The GIAB program distributes gardening kits, including plants, soil, fertilizer, raised beds and growing resources, to organizations throughout the state to allow Minnesotans of all ages the opportunity to learn how to garden and grow fresh food.
The first street cafe
Members of the Owatonna City Council and ambassadors with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism gathered among founders of the Foremost Brewing Cooperative to celebrate a momentous day. Standing in what was once a couple of parking spots on the brewpub’s Bridge Street entrance, the crowd cut the ribbon on Owatonna’s first downtown street café.
Final charity race
The sun was shining, the breeze was pleasant, and the spirit around Lake Kohlmier was one that truly spoke to the heart, as runners and walkers gathered for the final From the Heart charity race.
Sports
Check out the latest game and feature stories from the winter sports season for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams. After a slow start, due to weather delays, the games have been coming fast and furious, with playoffs now arriving or approaching.
