BP native stars in Netflix series
Blooming Prairie native Josh Braaten guest starred in the limited series as the young version of Lionel Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer’s father. The streaming platform didn’t promote the show much pending its release, and Braaten said he wasn’t expecting the massive success.
Community Pathways cuts ribbon on expansion
The long awaited grand opening of the new Community Pathways of Steele County expansion became official last week with a ribbon cutting ceremony and much celebration.
County explores moving Sheriff’s Office
Following years of discussing how to make the most out of the space at the Steele County Detention Center, the Board of Commissioners decided to explore what it would look like to move the Sheriff’s Office to the facility.
Community forums
The People’s Press is a co-sponsor, with the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club and Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, of weekly candidate forums for the upcoming local elections. Full stories on each forum are posted every Monday afternoon at Owatonna.com.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
