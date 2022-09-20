Stacy Hanson and Mary Reese start prepping the ribs Saturday during the Chubb’s Brew-BQ Savor the Flavor Fundraiser. The women were both part of the OBW Spice Girls, the first all-female team to compete in the event, eventually claiming the title of grand champion later that evening. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Chubb’s Brew-BQ returns
After nearly three full years away, the annual Chubb’s Brew-BQ Savor the Flavor Fundraiser returned over the weekend, the first time the event has been held in September and the first time it saw an all-female team.
School District still in need of subs
Earlier this month, a handful of community members, professionals and retirees attended substitute teacher and paraprofessional trainings, to try to fill what school district officials say is the need on any given day for at least 11 substitutes in various areas throughout the district.
Girls soccer fills Husky Pantry
The Owatonna varsity girls soccer team was excited and proud to learn about the Husky Pantry and how it helps students and families in the community. After using one home game to collect items for the pantry, coach Nate Gendron said they may do a second drive before the end of the season.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s shares stories
The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s returned last weekend at the Steele County History Center, highlighting a decade of families uniting in Owatonna to raise funds for local programs and Alzheimer’s research.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
