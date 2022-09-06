Steve Brownewell packs up a sampling of the items he had to race to bag during the 34th annual statewide Best Bagger Contest in St. Paul. A staff member at the Fareway Grocery in Owatonna, Brownewell said it was fun to experience such a unique competition and represent his store and hometown. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Students return to school
School is officially back in session for all Owatonna students, and things are finally back to normal after a tumultuous couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
KAMP Automation receives state funding
Thanks to recently announced state funding, KAMP Automation will be officially relocating from Waseca to Owatonna’s industrial park.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced KAMP Automation is one of five businesses that will receive funding through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund.
Local grocer among fastest baggers
If you are lucky enough to find 22-year-old Steve Brownewell, of Owatonna, standing on the courtesy side of the Fareway Grocery checkouts, be sure to jump in his line and see the magic happen firsthand.
Brownewell recently competed in the 34th annual statewide Best Bagger Contest in St. Paul, competing for the title of Minnesota’s Best Bagger.
Historical Society collecting recipes
Nothing can bring people together quite like food and storytelling. The Steele County Historical Society is planning to gather recipes and stories from around the community and combine them into a cookbook titled “A Taste of History.”
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
