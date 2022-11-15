According to election judges, the turnout of voters has been better than last year, with many people registering at the Owatonna Arts Center prior to casting their votes Tuesday. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
Voters turnout to the polls
According to Steele County Auditor Laura Ihrke, there was roughly 70% voter turnout on Election Day, consistent with other midterm election years.
Let’s Smile, Inc. will be bringing back their comedy night fundraiser Friday night, helping raising funds for the dental nonprofit that provides care and education for area children.
Veterans Day program features school staff member
Centered around awareness and appreciation of local veterans, the program uplifted students with personal stories from OHS alumni, district staff member and local veteran Brandon Noble. It also provided education to understand the service to others and the price some have paid for freedom.
County considers departure from MnPrairie
With finances continuing to prove an issue, the Steele County Board of Commissioners recently discussed if leaving the human health services partnership with two other counties would be in their best interest.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
