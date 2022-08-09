Brian Billington (middle), general manager for Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Owatonna, cuts the ribbon inside the new hotel’s lobby Thursday afternoon. Billington was joined by Scott Mohs, Mayor Tom Kuntz, Mac Hamilton, Jeff Fetters, Paul Wischermann and Brad Meier. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Muralist and Owatonna native Steve DeLaitsch paints one of the many faces incorporated into the mural near The Blast in downtown Owatonna. The mural is being spearheaded by the Owatonna Human Rights Commission to celebrate immigration and inclusion in the city. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Peng Olson, Molly Kerr and Seth Madole file for candidacy last week to represent Owatonna on the City Council in the upcoming November election. While all are political newcomers, each of the three individuals express a desire to build a better bridge of communication and engagement between city officials and the public. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Ribbon cut on downtown hotel
“What a dream come true,” said Mayor Tom Kuntz, inside the lobby of the new Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Owatonna Thursday afternoon for the ceremonial ribbon cutting. “I grew up in Owatonna … We used to come over to the theater all the time, and back in those days — could you even dream that we’d be able to have a Courtyard by Marriott in our downtown area?”
Mural takes shape for Welcome Week
Muralist and Owatonna native Steve DeLaitsch is currently spending as many nice days as he can this month to complete a mural that celebrates immigration, integration and inclusion in the city.
Zurbriggen named new Wilson principal
It’s been six years since Matt Zurbriggen joined the Owatonna Middle School faculty as the assistant principal. He is now on his next adventure, but still within the district, as the new principal of Wilson Elementary School.
Political newcomers file for City Council
Peng Olson, Seth Madole and Molly Kerr were the first to file last week for seats on the Owatonna City Council.
Incumbents Brent Svenby, Dan Boeke, Nathan Dotson and Dave Burbank have confirmed they all intend on filing for re-election.
Sports
With school sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams done for the summer, keep an eye out for summer games, features and recreation.
