...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE... Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue Earth, Waseca,
Steele, Le Sueur, Rice, and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
A small group of neighborhood kids spend their time after school Wednesday on the new backyard city rink at Buecksler Park. The rink is an addition to the outdoor rinks at Morehouse Park that have been a longstanding tradition for the community. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Families with children able to enter preschool are invited to attend an open house January 24 to learn about the different programs offered for three and four year olds through Owatonna Early Childhood Education. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
The People’s Press is delivered to print subscribers on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Each day also has an e-edition (a digital replica of the print edition) online, and an extra e-edition comes out each Friday.
Each edition contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Owatonna area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at owatonna.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Outdoor skating expands
The Morehouse Park rinks have proven to be so popular over the years that the Parks and Recreation Department elected to erect a new rink this year — this time on southeast side of town at Buecksler Park.
City, Schools look at new partnership
In November, the Owatonna City Council approved a $1.6 million bid to renovate the council chambers on the West Hills Campus. During last week’s Owatonna School Board Meeting, representatives from the city proposed the potential to share the meeting space with the School Board.
Preschool open house scheduled for Jan. 24
Wanting to let parents of little ones know about all their options, Community Ed administrators and preschool program leaders were prompted to offer an open house later this month to invite those looking for where to send their beginning learners the chance to learn all about the programs offered.
Dance academy to host first blood drive
With the need for more blood donors continuing to be critical, a local dance school has decided to open its studio and host its first ever blood drive. Jill Hoggard Academy of Dance will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
More
Summarized above are just a handful of the stories featured in the last week of the People’s Press. Readers can find several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news, calendars, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more in print and on the website.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.