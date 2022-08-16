United Way of Steele County board member Tess Brown talks with child care providers Sheila White (middle) and Buffy Bergland, both of Ellendale, about how they run their at home daycares and what barriers they are dealing with. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz embraces Owatonna City Councilor Kevin Raney during the Summer of Jobs campaign stop in Owatonna on Wednesday. Walz, along with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and DEED Commissioner Steve Grove, met with prominent leaders in Owatonna to discuss the workforce shortage and other business obstacles. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Filled with laughter and tears of joy, members of the Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna finally broke ground on the new Veterans Memorial that has been in works for more than seven years. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Finstad wins CD1 special election
Republican candidate Brad Finstad has won the special election to fill the U.S. Congressional District One (CD1) seat, left vacant by the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February.
Finstad beat political newcomer and DFL candidate Jeff Ettinger by four points. The two will be facing off in the November general election for the upcoming CD1 term.
State leaders stop in Owatonna
Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and DEED Commissioner Steve Grove listened Wednesday to Owatonna employers discuss the biggest obstacles they are currently facing in the local workforce market. Hot topics during the roundtable discussion included retirement, daycare and skilled workers.
Moonlighters break ground on Veterans Memorial
After years of setbacks, denials, redesigns, fundraising and patience, the Veterans Memorial dreamt up by the Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna is nearing reality, as the group formally broke ground last week.
Local child care providers talk barriers, needs
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for child care has skyrocketed throughout the state and nation, including in Steele County. According to recent data, at least five at-home daycares have closed in Owatonna this summer, and the providers in attendance of a special event this month said they are feeling the ripple effect.
With school sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams preparing for the fall season, keep an eye out for fall sports previews.
