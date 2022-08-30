Craig Korvela, part owner of Redemption in Faribault and Reunion in Northfield, is moving in to the former Jerry’s Supper Club location in downtown Owatonna to open a new Italian restaurant. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Italian restaurant coming to downtown
Announced last week, Roma’s Italian Eatery will be moving in to the former Jerry’s Supper Club in downtown Owatonna. The owners of Redemption in Faribault and Reunion in Northfield will be running the restaurant.
SMART Transit adding electric bus to fleet
Public transit in Minnesota will be looking a little greener, thanks to a new federal grant supporting the purchase of new electric buses to replace old, gas-powered vehicles.
Adult Learning Center hires new language teachers
The Owatonna Adult Education team welcomed a new ESL/GED instructor earlier this month from all the way in Sacramento, California. Mike Hitchko was looking for a change of scenery when he was alerted to the job in Owatonna and jumped at the opportunity.
Local VFW continues to stand out
The Owatonna VFW Post 3723 is no stranger to taking home the National Outstanding Community Service Award, having earned the honor eighth time this year. What many may not know, however, is how the local post is the only one in Minnesota to have taken home the award even once, according to Quarter Master Mike Pierce.
Sports
With school sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams preparing for the fall season, keep an eye out for fall sports previews.
