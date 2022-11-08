Physical Education teacher Luke Holt high-fives kindergarten student Nora Ringhofer after running at least seven laps around the wooded area outside Lincoln Elementary. The activity was a part of the Owatonna Elementary Schools’ Mileage Club. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele and Steele County Deputy Darrin Helget answer questions during a Monday candidate forum at the Owatonna Country Club. The two men are both vying for the position of sheriff, facing off for the second time in four years. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Physical Education teacher Luke Holt high-fives kindergarten student Nora Ringhofer after running at least seven laps around the wooded area outside Lincoln Elementary. The activity was a part of the Owatonna Elementary Schools’ Mileage Club. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele and Steele County Deputy Darrin Helget answer questions during a Monday candidate forum at the Owatonna Country Club. The two men are both vying for the position of sheriff, facing off for the second time in four years. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
The People’s Press is delivered to print subscribers on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Each day also has an e-edition (a digital replica of the print edition) online, and an extra e-edition comes out each Friday.
Each edition contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Owatonna area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at owatonna.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Sheriff candidates finish off public forums
Public safety, visibility, budgets and staffing were all recurring topics during the final installment of the October public candidate forums.
City approves final streetscape assessments
After a slew of distressed property owners made their voices heard last month, the city of Owatonna cracked open the books and did a deep dive into what would be fair and reasonable in paying for the downtown’s recent streetscape improvements.
Operation Green Light
This Veterans Day, and the week surrounding it, community members are invited to participate along with the county as they add green lights to the Administration Building and Courthouse as part of the new Operation Green Light for Veterans initiative, to support local military veterans.
Mileage Club puts the fun in run
The Mileage Club has been a staple at multiple Owatonna elementary schools for several years, aiming to educate kids, motivate them to be active and earn themselves some tokens along the way.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
More
Summarized above are just a handful of the stories featured in the last week of the People’s Press. Readers can find several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news, calendars, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more in print and on the website.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.