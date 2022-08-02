...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
In an effort to repair a road and improve public safety, the Steele County Board of Commissioners have approved a concept plan for the realignment of County State Aid Highway 28, which runs along Beaver Lake and bisects Beaver Lake Park. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Owatonna is planning to open its doors next week. General Manager Brian Billington said he’s excited for the community to finally see the finished project. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
NRHEG senior pitcher Sophie Stork was named as the 2022 OPP All-Area Softball Player of the Year following a dominant year in the circle and batter’s box for the Panthers. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Upgrades coming to Beaver Lake Park
Road maintenance and repairs are among the most visible needs in Steele County, and the Board of Commissioners is considering ways to incorporate a much needed highway project with important safety upgrades to the most popular county park.
Downtown hotel prepares to open
Crews at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Owatonna are in the home stretch of getting the hotel guest-ready for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony next week at noon on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Federated Challenge breaks record
For a second year in a row, the Federated Challenge broke its record for funds raised in a single evening to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters. During the 18th annual black-tie gala Sunday, a total of $3.88 million was raised — over $500,000 more than the record $3.3 million raised last year.
Berg-Wall to lead equity, English learning programs
Armed with an extensive background in education and a passion for ensuring every student has what they need to succeed, Matt Berg-Wall has joined the Owatonna School District as the new coordinator of Educational Equity and English Learning (EL) programming.
Sports
With school sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams done for the summer, keep an eye out for summer games, features and recreation.
More
