Owners Tom and Susan Peterson alongside their daughter, nephew and other team members were the first to break ground last week on the new 212,000-square-foot Climate by Design International facility. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Owners Tom and Susan Peterson alongside their daughter, nephew and other team members were the first to break ground last week on the new 212,000-square-foot Climate by Design International facility. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
The People’s Press is delivered to print subscribers on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Each day also has an e-edition (a digital replica of the print edition) online, and an extra e-edition comes out each Friday.
Each edition contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Owatonna area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at owatonna.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Steele County celebrates 2022 fair
The Steele County Free Fair returned last week, starting Sunday, Aug. 14 with the Volunteer Appreciation Supper and wrapping up Sunday, Aug. 21 with the Demo Derby and introduction of this year’s Owatonna football team.
Check Owatonna.com for multiple stories from this year’s fair.
Incumbents file for re-election
Unfinished business seems to be a common theme when asking why the four city councilors whose terms are ending this year decided to seek another term.
Nathan Dotson, David Burbank, Brent Svenby and Dan Boeke have all filed for re-election to the Owatonna City Council. Burbank is the only incumbent running unopposed.
CDI breaks ground on new facility
More than a hundred people gathered in a field last week to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new and long-awaited Climate by Design International facility.
New business fills former Hat Chic space
Bre Smith, alongside her husband Chad, is excited to join the downtown business owner community by bringing not one but two businesses to Owatonna. Smith will be taking over the former Hat Chic Clothing Co. location on the 100 block of North Cedar Avenue, providing the same fan gear and screen printing opportunities under the name Steele Threads.
Sports
With school sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams preparing for the fall season, keep an eye out for fall sports previews.
More
Summarized above are just a handful of the stories featured in the last week of the People’s Press. Readers can find several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more in the newspapers and on the website.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.