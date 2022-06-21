The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
Here's a sample of the news from the last week.
Breakfast on the Farm
Despite the cool temperatures and drizzling skies, hundreds of people arrived at the Schmity Holstein Farm just outside of Owatonna this month for a hot breakfast and family-friendly activities.
Summer meals return to on-site dining
No child should go hungry — and the Owatonna School District believes children certainly should not be spending their summer vacations worrying about where their next meal will come from.
The Owatonna Public Schools Nutrition Services Department kickstarted the Summer Food Service Program in June, offering free meals for kids and teens up to age 18, Monday through Thursday, until Aug. 4.
Elm intersections going to two-way stops
The Owatonna City Council has approved a resolution to change the intersection traffic controls at North Elm Avenue and Vine Street East and North Elm Avenue and Pearl Street East from all-way stops to two-way stops, removing stop signs from Elm and allowing traffic to move on that roadway freely.
Scout uses Eagle service project to donate benches
Dylan Meiners has been an active participant in a local Boy Scouts troop for many years. He said upon joining the troop, his one goal has been to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. On Wednesday, Meiners completed his Eagle service project by crafting and donating 15 benches to the Steele County Historical Society.
Sports
Check out the latest game and feature stories from the spring sports season for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams. Teams and individuals are wrapping up their seasons, with some making state appearances.
