Following the discussions, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took the time to speak to several attendees about his campaign, their issues and any other questions the public had for him. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Owatonna Firefighters Leila Kath and Matt Halverson anticipate hundreds of attendees at the annual chili and wild rice soup feed coming up at the Owatonna Fire Department. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
OPD annual report shows low crime rate
There are many things it takes a community to accomplish: raising a child, making a change, keeping a city safe.
That is the message officials in Steele County’s criminal justice system are hoping the public takes away from the 2021 annual report from the Owatonna Police Department.
Ellison hears from local farmers
More than 100 people from as far away as Wisconsin and Iowa gathered Saturday on a farm outside of Blooming for the Our Voices, Our Power Candidate Town Hall. The overwhelming theme amongst the questions posed to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison dealt with holding large corporations accountable and finding better ways to support small farms, especially those run by people of color.
Candidate forums return
Elections are right around the corner, and several area organizations and businesses are coming together to allow the public to educate themselves on local candidates through several candidate forums throughout the month of October.
Chili feed returning to fire department
Over the last two years, many beloved community events were cancelled and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, many have been able to return bigger and better than ever.
This now includes the Owatonna Fire Department’s annual Chili and Wild Rice Soup Feed, which returned Sunday, Oct. 9.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
