The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
The People’s Press is delivered to print subscribers on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Each day also has an e-edition (a digital replica of the print edition) online, and an extra e-edition comes out each Friday.
Each edition contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Owatonna area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at owatonna.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Downtown business sets to close
From a humble beginning to a decade in business, Tanya Henson announced Thursday afternoon she would be closing her downtown shop the Hat Chic Clothing Company on July 1.
Students learn risk of drugs, alcohol
A science teacher at St. Mary’s School in Owatonna is dedicated to making the process of educating her students on the effects of drugs and alcohol knowledgeable, engaging and fun.
Less than 10% vote in special primary
Less than 10% of registered voters in Steele County cast ballots last week for the primary for the special election to fill the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s seat. Both the GOP and the DFL trends aligned with that of the state. Republican candidate Brad Finstad received 778 local GOP votes and Democrat candidate Jeff Ettinger received 409 DFL votes.
Business grapple labor shortage
At Country Goods in Owatonna, owner Todd Lundgren said that at one time not that long ago, job seekers would apply for a position roughly once a week. Now, he said more than a year had gone by without any job seekers before a woman recently dropped by his store to apply.
Thiele, Helget to face off in sheriff election
Deputy Darrin Helget has decided to once again challenge Sheriff Lon Thiele in the upcoming election for Steele County’s top law enforcement position. The two first ran against each other in 2018.
Sports
Check out the latest game and feature stories from the winter sports season for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams. After a slow start, due to weather delays, the games have been coming fast and furious, with playoffs now arriving or approaching.
More
Summarized above are just a handful of the stories featured in the last week of the People’s Press. Readers can find several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more in the newspapers and on the website.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.