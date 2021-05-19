Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, May 27
Tuscan Lodge No 77• 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave. NE, Waseca.
Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, May 27
Tuscan Lodge No 77• 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave. NE, Waseca.
Reach Reporter Julian Hast at 507-333-3133. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.