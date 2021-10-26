No election-related letters to the editor ran in this edition, as there are no more print editions before the election Nov. 2. To see any new (and old) election-related letters head to the Opinion section at stpeterherald.com.
A note on election letters
Philip Weyhe
St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567.
