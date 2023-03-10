Standing in for Keira Oeltjenbruns, who received the title of Miss Shamrock and the John Gregory O'Connell Memorial Scholarship, Lacey McCabe (left) stands next to 2023 Miss Irish Rose Lauren Powers (center) and Miss Leprechaun Sami Tiede (right). (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Lauren Powers (center) is crowned Miss Irish Rose by Allie Blaschko and Sami Tiede (right) is crowned Miss Leprechaun by Emma Neubauer. Lacey McCabe, standing in for Keira Oeltjenbruns, received the Miss Shamrock sash and John Gregory O'Connell award on her cousin's behalf. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
2022 St. Patrick's royalty Miss Shamrock Molly Closser, Miss Leprechaun Emma Neubauer and Miss Irish Rose Allie Blaschko updated the community on how their previous year has been before crowning the 2023 candidates. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Center American Legion 108 was packed to the brim as hundreds of guests came to show their support for the coronation of the 2023 St. Patrick's Royalty.
Keira Oeltjenbruns, of Kasota, was awarded the title of Miss Shamrock and the John Gregory O'Connell Scholarship. Unfortunately, Oeltjenbruns could not make it to the coronation ceremony as she was playing for the Saints girls basketball team in the 2AAA Section Champion against Marshall. Due to the weather, the game was rescheduled from Thursday to Friday, March 10.
Lacey McCabe stood in for her cousin at the ceremony, accepting the sashes on Oeltjenbruns' behalf.
Keira Oeltjenbruns is the daughter of Keith and Kim Oeltjenbruns. She is a senior at St Peter High School. She plans to continue her education by majoring in Criminology and minoring in Business or Sociology. Keria’s Irish ancestry comes for the family names of McCabe, Smith, Ward, O’Brien and Mitchell. At the St Patrick’s Day talent show she entertained the community with a tribute to her grandfather and an Irish trivia game.
Sami Tiede, of Le Center, was crowned Miss Leprechaun.
Tiede is the daughter of Lloyd and Diane Tiede. She is a senior at Tri-City United High School. She plans to continue her education at UW-Superior majoring in Elementary Education and minoring in Coaching. Samantha’s Irish ancestry comes from the family names of Prendergast and Moriarty. At the St Patrick’s Day talent show she entertained the community with her skit and song titled “The Luck of the Irish.”
Lauren Powers, of St. Peter, was crowned Miss Irish Rose.
Powers is the daughter of Fred and Christine Powers. She is a senior at St Peter High School. She plans to continue her education in the fall at South Central College to complete her generals and then transfer to Minnesota State University Mankato to earn a degree in art. Lauren’s Irish ancestry comes from the family names of Powers, Cahill, McCarthy, Dugan, Maguire, Henaughan and Loney. At the St Patrick’s Day talent show, she entertained the community with a poem titled “The Fairies” written by William Allingham, and a painting of her interpretation of the poem.