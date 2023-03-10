St. Patrick's Pageant

The American Legion was packed with residents applauding the St. Patrick's candidates. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Le Center American Legion 108 was packed to the brim as hundreds of guests came to show their support for the coronation of the 2023 St. Patrick's Royalty.

Miss Shamrock

Standing in for Keira Oeltjenbruns, who received the title of Miss Shamrock and the John Gregory O'Connell Memorial Scholarship, Lacey McCabe (left) stands next to 2023 Miss Irish Rose Lauren Powers (center) and Miss Leprechaun Sami Tiede (right). (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com) 
Coronation

Lauren Powers (center) is crowned Miss Irish Rose by Allie Blaschko and Sami Tiede (right) is crowned Miss Leprechaun by Emma Neubauer. Lacey McCabe, standing in for Keira Oeltjenbruns, received the Miss Shamrock sash and John Gregory O'Connell award on her cousin's behalf. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Keira Oeltjenbruns

Keira Oeltjenbruns
Sami Tiede

Sami Tiede is escorted by Mya Vrzal. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Lauren Powers

Lauren Powers is escorted by Calla Stewart (left) and Muriell Whipps (right). (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
St. Patrick's Day

Julie and Jim Harmon give a speech before the St. Patrick's candidates take the stage. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Le Center escorts

(Left to right) Calla Stewart, Mya Vrzal and Muriell Whipps served as candidate escorts. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Pageants

Queens and princesses representing surrounding communities visited the Le Center American Legion for the St. Patrick's Day coronation. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Escorts

The St. Patrick's Celebration escorts (left to right) Mya Vrzal, Calla Stewart and Muriell Whipps. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Dancers

Irish folk dancers performed for the American Legion audience. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
Dancers 2

Irish folk dancers perform at the St. Patrick's coronation. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
2022 candidates

2022 St. Patrick's royalty Miss Shamrock Molly Closser, Miss Leprechaun Emma Neubauer and Miss Irish Rose Allie Blaschko updated the community on how their previous year has been before crowning the 2023 candidates. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments