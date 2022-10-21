This week for word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 what issues are their priorities in the voting booth? Here are some of the answers we received:
Julie Esget Kiel:
Keeping Dems in the house and Senate. The Republicans will try to undo Social Security, Medicare and Abortions if we don’t. Inflation will come and go but, our Democracy won’t. If the Greatest Generation can make it through the Great Depression, we can make it through this!
Ruth Holm:
Personal accountability and all the fraud in the State offices.
Ned Nimble:
Spending increases from all entities, not now. Communication from all areas , especially the City elected officials and administration. Clear focus on issues to be handled by school board.
Kristine L. Hollenbach-Brown:
Taxes, Spending, Law Enforcement. ANOTHER Referendum coming soon. Building another school building, now you're going to come at us for more money to open the damn thing that was forcefully shoved down our throats and guilted/bullied into voting for six months after the first referendum failed.
Kathleen Bauer Cap:
Taxes, economy, and enforcement of laws. The government over taxes us, we have a huge surplus in Minnesota, which proves we are taxed too high. Food, gas, heating costs etc. are hurting everyone. our economy is hurting, but people don't want to work. We have laws that are enforced by arresting but not prosecuted in court. Our country is in terrible shape now.
Dave Kofoed:
INFLATION...The cost of groceries, gasoline and home heating & cooling have gone crazy.
