This week, we asked our readers in the 507 what there stance is on the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Here are some of the answers we received:
Nicole Evans:
You mean, tell you my stance on half our country losing their bodily autonomy and right to privacy?
Lexa Krystine Pike:
Having access to a full range of womens healthcare Including abortion, shouldn’t be something we, as Minnesotans are privileged to still have. Yet now we are.
Angela Cerbana:
I'm deeply saddened by the decision. This has taken away the bodily autonomy of many women, and now, as a Minnesotan, my own bodily autonomy feels like a privilege rather than a right.
I'm also concerned about all the women and children directly impacted by a forced pregnancy. The overturning of Roe v Wade wasn't accompanied by child care reform or any other type of policy that could help an already struggling family.
It's also unrealistic to expect that these children will all end up in a loving adoptive family. Some will, but we already have too many unadopted children in this country.
Nobody likes abortion, but not protecting it as a right will do more harm than good.
Daryl Bauer:
None of your business!
Margie Smith:
Im on both sides. There are alot of stipulations to this.. Certain amount of weeks(4) a medical emergency, rape & insest. NO I don't think ANYONE should tell a woman what to do with her body. But IF they do pass this in Minnesota then let ALL women get tubes tied and or hysterectomy ANYtime they want instead of 25yrs old. After 18 We should decide.
Facebook user "NoJustice NoPeace":
No one has the right to make the choice for my body. Especially for these who are being raped or sexual abused or who could die during the pregnancy. Why do women have to give up hold the men accountable more of them walk away with no responsibility, then take care of the there children. We are only going backwards and its only going to get worse.
Liz Petersen:
The overturning of Roe v Wade feels like women's right have taken a major step backwards. We might as well be back in the 50’s.
Joshua Bowe:
I think as far as legislation goes pregnancy shouldn't be primarily hailed as a lethal medical condition. We wouldn't consider the reason for a plane ride to be a plane crash. We don't give pilots the right to decide to eject passengers as needed for an emotionally healthy landing. My take as a human.
Josh Beese:
I don't think this is the place for it, but I think Republicans are never happy because they target things that have zero impact on their lives. Pro life isn't actually pro life, just pro birth.
Danae Andrews:
It's a medical decision that a person should make with their doctor. Their body, their choice.
Sean Hayden:
You can’t have life, liberty and pursue happiness if life is extinguished in the womb. It’s a separate body in another body made from 98%+ of the time consented sex. With all of the contraceptives available now, it seems people have just gotten use to the idea of extinguishing a life out of convenience. It use to be “safe, legal and rare” (although nothing is safe for someone being murdered, I digress) to “shout your abortion”. Most people would be in an uproar if an owner of a dog made his dog miscarry puppies cause he didn’t want to provide or couldn’t cause of his financial situation, but a human is okay. Finally, we live in a very liberal state, abortion will be available for awhile, until enough people wake up and see it for what it really is, murdering a innocent life. I really wish people would understand basic civic law, roe vs Wade just gave the power back to the people, it didn’t remove any rights. The power of the people has been restored, choose wisely.
Follow the Owatonna People’s Press and the Faribault Daily News on Facebook and look for the question of the week, posted every Wednesday at noon.