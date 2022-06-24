This week, we asked our readers in the 507 what equity means and looks like to them. Here are some of the answers we received:
Tyler Cochran:
To me, it means making sure everyone has what they need to thrive.
Brandon Noble:
Equality is giving people the same thing/s.
Equity is fairness in every situation.
Kristine L. Hollenbach-Brown:
Money!!!
Christy Tryhus:
Equity means each person’s needs may be different and the resources may need to be changed or modified to meet their needs. For example, if you may have a student in a math class passing with flying colors because math is one of their gifts and talents. Yet, another student may be struggling in the math class, so a school may want to provide tutoring services to help the struggling student succeed. This is Equity.
Patrick Shouts:
Equity means equal outcomes. It essentially kneecaps those who work hard to better themselves in order to lift up those who don’t. It sounds good on paper but always fails in practice.
Kylee Mae Anderson:
Despite what some commenters are trying to insinuate, equity takes many forms and is not secluded strictly to educations. But it has been ingrained in schools for decades. Title one, IEP plans, free and reduced lunch, free and reduced activity fees, the list goes on.
Equity is about making sure everyone gets what they need to thrive on an individual basis.
Joan Anderson:
Equity can’t truly be achieved by governmental entities and “woke” ideologies. Equity is facilitated and achieved by practicing our freedoms guaranteed in the US Constitution. All people are different and have different talents. I don’t have the same “equity” as a rich Hollywood person, or a corrupt politician, but I am free to pursue that same “equity.” However most of us are truly happy living the simple lives we live, and that should be acceptable and okay. Those who promote “Equal outcomes” for all, are really doing a disservice, as they are telling people what they have and what they have achieved is not good enough. That they need more, that they need to be like the Jones’ next door.
Those who are truly in need should be offered help in the areas of self-sufficiency. Every citizen should help those in their lives that need help. There should be a system in place that offers training, opportunity, education, job internships and other opportunities for self sufficiency that will build a person’s confidence in their ability to support themselves and their families, and to have the extras that people want.
Just giving hand-outs ruins generations of people, robs them of their self-esteem, prevents them from pursuing opportunities, and causes them to be at a disadvantage for generations to come.
For example, if my 15 year old wants 10 bucks, I say, “Sure, but unload the dishwasher and do your laundry.” That is equity. She learns to be responsible. She learns that contribution and cooperation are worthy and resourceful, and she benefits from that lesson for years to come. Sticking to the old adage, “Nothing is free” can only help people move forward and build confidence and move towards self-sufficiency, a/k/a Freedom.
Kesiah Winters:
Definition of equity (Merriam-Webster)
1a: justice according to natural law or right
specifically : freedom from bias or favoritism
Britannica Dictionary definition of EQUITY
formal : fairness or justice in the way people are treated
I love how this question about freedom and fairness has somehow been politicized, not just in this post, but in culture. What kind of culture prides itself on freedom and fair chances and simultaneously despises equity, a word that literally means freedom and fairness?
DeeAnn Bartkey:
Equity means to be fair. I think a lot of people only use the word equity when it comes to finances. I feel it can also be used to describe how we should treat others. We should treat others fairly. Jesus says in the Bible, to love your neighbor as yourself. I think that is an example of equity.
Kathleen Bauer Cap:
I believe most people look at equity as an example of the equity you garnish if you sell your home.
I think here you can think of equity in humans not just financial.
Our Declaration of Independence states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
Now we are granted life in the United States unless you are in the womb, Liberty is just that, we are all free people, and where the pursuit of happiness comes in play is where I feel equity comes to mind. The ability to have the pursuit of happiness is for all. We all have the ability to pursue our own happiness by using our earned equity, whether finacially or what we like to surround ourselves with. Obviously financial equity makes material happiness more available but many are happy to live simple lives too. True equity is what you earn yourself, working hard to achieve what you want and need, on your own not the government taking equity from others and giving it to those who chose not to work for their own equity.
Let’s not forget the word unalienable, as it is impossible to take these rights away if you truely work to pursue them as in your happiness.
Also let’s not confuse equity with equality. We all can build our own equity if we really want to. It’s too bad big government wants to take from those hard working people to give to others who don’t do their part in providing their own idea of happiness.
Yes some do have rough times but also there were times when people wouldn’t take charity, as they were proud people.
Our country was built on those hard working citizens.
Naomi Lynn Jirele:
Here is my answer. Its long, but, in my estimation, the question demands explanation.
WHAT IS Equity?
To me the bottom line can be discovered by asking the question:
By whose standard? Whose perception?
The meaning of a word cannot change, but the precedence and expectation can. This has happened to ‘equity’.
Jesus is my standard, for all learning. My belief is that His perception of equity is that all are seen as equal by Him, and loved the same, given opportunities specific to the individual, not to a group or race or gender, etc.
With that basis, I then look to His application. He, in every situation, looked to His Father, and did what He (the Father) asked of Him. He did not follow a formula that someone wrote in a book. He saw each person in, as well as beyond, their circumstance, and did or said the ‘thing’ that would help them best at the moment, (always) with consideration of their future, and, of course, empathy for their past and present.
So, how can we even begin to try and control others, assuming we have revelation they do not so we are going to tell them what is best for them?
Many times we cannot understand why certain things were done the way they were: for instance, why did Jesus wait to go see Lazuras? Jesus’ delayed actions seem (on the surface) to be unconcerned, unloving, even harmful, if you will, given the fact that Lazuras would not have had to die if Jesus would have come directly after He got word of Lazuras’ condition. Where’s the equity in that if we compare it to others Jesus healed?
Shouldn’t Lazuras have gotten the same loving treatment by Jesus?
But...
Jesus knew the end, and He held His confidence that Lazuras would rise.
Bringing those who loved Lazuras to a new revelation, a realized sense of awakening and trust in Jesus.
Jesus’ choice and subsequent actions still dont change the produced agony and (peeceived) needless suffering seen through the sisters’ words- ‘our brother wouldnt have died had you come sooner’.
Every situation begs for us to empower others, but not at the expense of taking power from another. That’s like God saying, ‘here’s my bag of love and there’s only so much so be careful who you give it to, make sure its given to the right person, because at some point it’s gonna run out and there will be none left.’
His love is endless and we all need to humble ourselves to the greatness of that love.
Let that be the standard.
One more thought: To form ideology from a platform that DEMANDS someone to ‘awaken’, kills the ‘butterfly’ instead of bringing it life.
Everyone’s transformation must include ‘cocoon’ time in darkness and solitude, death, if you will.
Everyone hurts.
Everyone suffers.
Then we struggle for answer.
And the struggle is beautiful, not despicable.
God cages the caterpillar. Yes, it may be seen as horrific at the time, being enclosed in the black of night, tightly bound in capsule, but there’s a smile coming. Light and freedom on the other side.
People must be seen as individual butterflies.