This week we asked our readers in the 507 why they believed recreational marijuana should or shouldn't be legalized in Minnesota.
Here are some of the answers we received:
Tessa Jacqueline:
I think they should. They could tax it like CO and we could help our state financially as well as it could help those that could use it medicinally more.
Shyanne Mae Hensley:
Do it. Make it legalized. Most are of 21+ now and can by guns without license, by alcohol, go to clubs, make it legal.
Susan Strong:
No. Leave it for medicinal purposes only.
Randy Velzke:
I don't use it, but it should have been legal many years ago
Katie Borgstahl:
More tax money for the state and most of the people who smoke it are already doing it, so why not make it legal?
Dylan Wurster:
Tax money
Alex Moline:
It’s a natural plant. It shouldn’t be criminally charged over something naturally grown
Patrick Shouts:
Absolutely not. This is an important wedge issue that if solved could potentially cost politicians votes. If they legalize it, or fix any actual problems in general then why would anyone vote for them. I say we keep the status quo as is and just keep on thinking career politicians will fix the problems, that way every few years they can blame the other side for why they couldn’t get it done and then we can vote for whatever team we subscribe to again.
Lottie Elmore:
I think they should Legalize It. They should tax it and use the money towards our roads or parks and our schools.
Kim Mast:
I'm for it!! I have had MS for 20 years... it helps with my anxiety and nerve pain! I've used it for almost as long has I've had MS!! Pharma wants the money... then Pharma can kiss my ass... their "drugs" cause more side effects than weed. For it or not... it's here NOW don't judge just know for many it helps!!
Penny Grunwald:
Would help many with pain
Becca Brogren:
They should. It would be beneficial in so many ways.
Carly Benson:
We should legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota because not everyone has the money to be able to pay for state medical Marijuana. The amount of money made in taxes off of legalizing recreational Marijuana could bring a huge economic relief on many different things minnesota could truly use the money for such as schools and infrastructures etc. With legalizing Marijuana we could also open the door for 100s of jobs and we can free up space in jails over bogus Marijuana charges. If you look at first week after low dose edibles were legalized here you will see there is a huge market for and support of Marijuana. We just need to take the leap and go all the way.
