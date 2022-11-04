For this week's word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 if they vote early or if they head to the polls on Election Day. Here are some of the responses we received:
Melinda Estey:
EARLY! I don’t want to risk getting sick or being pulled out of town or having any form of emergency preventing me from casting my vote. Every vote matters and I sincerely value my right to exercise it and the ability to cast it early and easily. (Also - sincere gratitude to the Steele County Auditor's Office for being so friendly and helpful and making the process so user friendly!)
Julie Sunde:
vote early
Kara Jo:
Day of.
Tangie Sue Hoikkala:
Election day, always.
Danae Andrews:
I vote on Election day, but I believe both options are great yo have. Some people aren't able to make it to the polls on that exact day so it's nice to have an alternative
Ruth Holm:
only on Election Day. voting early especially by mail, too many missed ballots
Johnathan Mohn:
I don’t. I’d rather not with politics
Breean DeGrood:
There should be same day voting and it should be a National Holiday.
