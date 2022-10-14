In response to Tim Murray’s Oct 8 column, I would just like to say that I have never confused “listening” with “agreeing.” What I do seem to be confused about is who the City Council represents? Do they represent city staff or the people of Faribault?
Just to be clear, I’m not asking the council to agree with me, I’m asking them to do their job and represent the people of Faribault, not the city staff.
It seems to me that even when the council does agree with the concerns and data presented by citizens and committees, they vote based on what the city staff recommend rather than the people they are supposed to be representing.
The development by the Faribault Soccer Complex, referred to in Mr. Murray’s article, is one such example.
Council members are quoted in an Aug. 25 Faribault Daily News article as agreeing that traffic concerns brought forth are legitimate, but they still voted to approve an apartment complex. How asinine is that?
If the City wasn’t in such a rush to push their own agendas, they might have realized that what we really need are single-family, affordable houses, not another apartment complex. A family relocating to Faribault for employment (or any reason) is more likely to be interested in buying a home than renting an apartment.
Sadly, Faribault has little affordable homes available. A subdivision of single-family homes or even townhouses would have been a much better fit for that land and would not impact the traffic to the degree that the apartment complex will, and traffic was the major concern with this project.
My take-away from Mr. Murray’s article is that whether or not the Council agrees with you, they are always right, even when they aren’t.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.