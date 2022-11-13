A mix of old and new faces are coming to Waseca and Waseca County elected offices as a result of the Nov. 8 elections. Waseca will soon have a new mayor, as well as two new city council members.
General consensus among election officials in the city was that voter turnout was higher than it had been in previous years, with numbers provided by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website backing that up. In Waseca’s ward 1B, election judges there say that the turnout was higher than they’d seen in years, with the ward having 165 ballots already cast at about 1:30 p.m.
“I’ve worked this precinct for a number of years, and this is the first time ever we’re way over 100,” Edna Burns, one of the election judges in ward 1b, said. “Many times we were fighting to get to 100 so this is very good.”
The increased voter turnout was noted by many election officials, not only throughout the city but also throughout the county; with many of them speculating that the turnout was due to a gubernatorial race on the ballot as well as the races for Waseca mayor and Waseca County Sheriff.
“There’s two viable candidates for governor, and there’s contested local races. That always helps,” Ann Fitch said. Fitch was another election judge at the ward 1b polling place.
Waseca Mayor
Randy Zimmerman won the race for Waseca mayor, receiving 43% of the votes. He’ll replace Mayor Roy Srp, who opted not to seek reelection citing his age and length of tenure in his position.
With Srp opting to not seek reelection, Zimmerman faced two opponents in Gary Conrath, who received 35.62% of the votes, and Matthew Petsinger, who received 18.12% of the votes.
Zimmerman’s focus throughout the campaign has been on property taxes and community growth, and it appears like that wasn’t just campaign talk.
“The most significant issues for Waseca that I would like to address are tax relief, planning, growth, partnerships, quality of life, and safety. All of which work hand in hand with each other,” Zimmerman said in a previous interview with the Waseca County News.
“We need a sequence of events to take place, to have conversations with staff and other stakeholders [about community growth],” Zimmerman said in a further comment after the election. “In my conversations with residents … the clear message is we need more growth.”
Zimmerman does have some experience with dealing with taxes and tax levies, as his time on the School Board dealt heavily in those areas.
“For two years, we held the levy at 0%. We could’ve taken it, but we didn’t,” Zimmerman said at the Coffee Break Debates. “We had to make some pretty drastic cuts while I was on the School Board; we cut about 25% of the budget in a year and a half. It was tragic, but we did what we had to, and I think we were better off for it.”
Zimmerman also noted that he believed that the city of Waseca could “do something similar.”
Waseca City Council
For Waseca’s City Council, there were four seats open. Two from Ward 1, which were won by Jeremy Conrath in an uncontested race and Stacey Schroeder in the special election, one from Ward 2, which was won by James Ebertowski in an uncontested race, and one from Ward 3, won by Darren Arndt.
In her new position, Schroeder seems to be focused on making sure the city of Waseca continues to grow and move forward. When asked what her goals were for the upcoming term, Schroeder had two words: “forward momentum.”
That’s a sentiment Conrath seems to get behind, but he cautions against pushing for growth without consideration of unintended side effects.
“We need to continue to grow by adding new businesses and homes to give us some tax relief,” Conrath said. “But citizens won’t be pleased with a reduction in services, if we start to take away things like leaf pickup or mosquito spray.”
Waseca School Board
Alyssa Bowers (17.86% of votes), Charles Priebe (17.87%), Theron Kruger (15.99%) and Dave Dunn (14.53%) have won the four open seats on the Waseca School Board.
Dunn and Priebe are both incumbents and will continue their work with the board, while Bowers and Kruger are new to the board, beating out the other incumbent, Scott Deml, as well as challengers Robert Dickerson, Jon Michels and Andrew Isker.
Waseca County Board of Commissioners
All the incumbents on the Waseca County Board of Commissioners ran unopposed on Election Day, so De Malterer, Blair Nelson and Brad Krause were all reelected to their seats.
Krause and Malterer both voiced appreciation for the support they’ve received and an excitement to continue to do the good work they’ve been doing. With a new four years on the clock, Malterer and Krause have both said they want to continue working for the betterment of Waseca County.
“I look forward to being a voice for the philosophy of our community and for the character of our community,” Krause said.
“I’m excited to continue the work from my first term and to use who I am and what I know to serve the community,” Malterer said.
Waseca County Attorney
In a close race decided by under 1,000 votes, Rachel Cornelius has been reelected to serve as the Waseca County Attorney.
“I was really excited [to win], and I’m happy to continue my work. I’ve worked hard to bring positive faith to this position and show positive improvements, and I’m glad to continue in my work,” Cornelius said.
Cornelius spent much of her campaign touting the changes she’s made, compared to the attorneys who came before her, while also focusing on how she’ll continue to build those positive relationships.
“In 2018, I ran for county attorney, because I needed to regain the trust that people had in our office and had to rebuild the fractured relationships with our office,” Cornelius said at the Waseca Coffee Break Debates. “What I want people to know is that I love this job so much that I moved here for this job, and that I will continue to do this job ethically, honorably and justly.”
Waseca County Sheriff
A race that seemed potentially tight was won by a margin of over 3,000 votes. Receiving 69.01% of the votes cast, Jay Dulas will be the next sheriff for Waseca County.
Dulas beat out Trevor Kanewischer, who has spent the last 12 years as the chief deputy under current Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath.
At the Coffee Break Debates for county sheriff, Dulas identified drug issues and a mental health crisis as two big focal points to be addressed in the county.
”I have seen firsthand how the drug epidemic and mental health issues affect Waseca County,” Dulas said. “I will work with community partners and legislation to enhance collaborative efforts, working on solutions and funding for the ever-increasing mental health and drug issues that are often intertwined.”