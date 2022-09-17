The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Defeat defined
The Defeat of Jesse James Days Committee will likely be talking about last weekend’s festival for years. And, likely counting the money for a few more days. Near picture-perfect weather attracted larger than usual crowds at all scheduled events spread across the city and throughout the five day festival.
Cemetery tribute
Remember to bring Kleenex to the next annual graveside ceremony which celebrates the heroic actions of Joseph Lee Heywood. This year’s speakers honoring Heywood, the local man who died thwarting the vault robbery, was especially emotional.
Urgent Care opens
Walk in with a problem; walk out with a plan. That should be the motto of the newly opened Urgent Care office by Northfield Hospital + Clinics. The new office is located at 2014 Jefferson Road on Highway 3.
City Council action
Downtown redevelopment and water management were discussed at the last Northfield City Council meeting. The councilors decided to enlist the Lander Group for the downtown redevelopment project that would strive to forge public and private partnerships similar to those projects completed by Lander in St. Paul and White Bear Lake.
Arts and crafts
DJJD festival goers enjoyed a wide variety of events, everything from a fine art market to a car show to a rodeo to a cornhole tournament to a parade to concerts to bingo. This year’s list of events included activities for every individual’s unique style and taste and speed.
Sports
From fishing to football, tennis to bowling and swimming and soccer to cross country, catch up on all the latest fall sports scores in the pages of the Northfield News. Sports reporter Jim Reece joins Tom Nelson in covering all the highlights.
