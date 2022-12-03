The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Nurturing nature
Michelle Martin, an environmental education leader and innovator at Prairie Creek Community School for 20 years, has won a statewide education award. Martin, who “brings a creative, innovator’s approach to our outdoor spaces,” said nominator Simon Tyler, executive director of Prairie Creek Community School.
Project Friendship
Every child deserves a mentor. That’s the slogan for Project Friendship, a Northfield-based mentoring program that has been matching youth from 2nd through 7th grades with Carleton College and St. Olaf College students for over 50 years.
Riverside Winter Market
Since Nov. 5, Riverwalk Market Fair vendors have set up shop on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the sprawling building at 115 5th St. W in downtown Northfield. So far, said April Kopack, Riverwalk Market Fair manager, sales have been steady. “For not knowing how a winter market would go, we certainly took a chance by stepping out of our traditional summer market mode,” said Kopack. “So far, we have been pleasantly surprised and energized by the welcome.”
Downtown Christmas decorations
City of Northfield public works operators replaced autumn’s leaf banners with blue holiday ones and installed lighted snowflakes Monday well ahead of Tuesday’s heavy snowfall.
Low unemployment
With the lowest unemployment rate in a state that is ranked lowest of all 50 states, statistically, Northfield is making international news. Simon Rabinovitch, U.S. economics editor at the London-based magazine “The Economist,” visited Northfield last week to research a story regarding low employment rates across the United States.
Raiders chess strategizes
Founded more than 50 years ago, NHS Chess has been a success story in many ways. An all-comers “game for life” that doesn’t require expensive gear or training facilities, chess rewards participation and perseverance, and it teaches something new with every game, be it a win, loss or draw.
