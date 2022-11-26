The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Politics in motion
Concerned about increasing voter awareness, a group of Northfield High School classmates formed a political awareness group called SPICE: Strengthening Participation in Civic Engagement. Read about their efforts to increase voter turnout for the midterm election in key swing states.
City Council action
What should be done about the Ames Mill dam? Should it be replaced or removed? Those are questions the Northfield City Council hopes will be answered after they approved a professional agreement with Barr Engineering for Ames Mill Dam Phase I — Removal Study.
Winter Walk update
Get ready for an expanded Winter Walk in downtown Northfield on December 8. New to the annual festival will be train rides and a walk-through candyland. With the Bridge Square tree lighting at 5 p.m., come downtown early to experience the magic of the official start of the holiday season.
Annual Christmas music
Although the beloved St. Olaf College’s Christmas Festival is moving to Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis, there’s still a weekend of musical programs available to community members right here in Northfield. Read about all the options for seasonal events happening across the campus.
Hillcrest project funding
Thanks to the generosity of members of Bethel Lutheran Church, residents of the Hillcrest development will have brand new appliances. Last week, Scott Wopata, executive director of Community Action Center, received a check from Bethel of money raised from 40 to 50 supportive church families.
New economics book
Sign up now for Cannon Valley Elder Collegium Winter Term courses. Retired St. Olaf economics professor Steven Soderlind’s course will use his latest book, “Better Prosperity: On Justice and Affluence in America” as a reference. Many stimulating courses are being offered this term. Check the CVEC website for details.
